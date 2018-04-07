George Clooney & Amal Clooney Wow On Stylish Date Night

George Clooney and wife Amal never fail to make an impact!

The gorgeous couple stepped out for a stylish date night on Friday, hitting New York City in high-fashion ensembles.

Amal stunned in a bright yellow Lanvin coat perfect for spring, pairing her look with camel thigh-high boots, purple drop earrings and a chic clutch. George looked sharp as usual in a tailored gunmetal suit with a crew-necked black shirt and spiffy oxblood shoes.