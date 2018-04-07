George Clooney & Amal Clooney Wow On Stylish Date Night

George Clooney and wife Amal never fail to make an impact!

The gorgeous couple stepped out for a stylish date night on Friday, hitting New York City in high-fashion ensembles.

Amal stunned in a bright yellow Lanvin coat perfect for spring, pairing her look with camel thigh-high boots, purple drop earrings and a chic clutch. George looked sharp as usual in a tailored gunmetal suit with a crew-necked black shirt and spiffy oxblood shoes.

The human rights lawyer and her Hollywood superstar husband were photographed leaving their Manhattan apartment hand-in-hand for their second consecutive romantic night out.

On Thursday, Amal made waves in edgy Alexander Wang hybrid pants that combined leather leggings and denim cutoffs.

She and George have good reason to spend more time in NYC recently. Amal has been working as a visiting professor at Columbia University's law school for the Spring 2018 term.

-- Erin Biglow

