George Clooney And Amal Clooney Join March For Our Lives in Washington D.C.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney joined thousands of people at the March For Our Lives rally in Washington D.C. on Saturday. George and Amal, a humanitarian lawyer, were spotted in the crowd with marchers as well as backstage with celebrity gun violence prevention advocates, Katie Couric, Ben Platt, Jimmy Fallon, Scooter Braun, Nancy Pelosi and more.
The 56-year-old actor and his wife have been vocal supporters of the March For Our Lives rally and donated $500,000 to the event in the name of their twins, Ella and Alexander, shortly after the Parkland, Florida, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that claimed the lives of 17 staff members and students.
On Friday, George also penned a letter to the student advocates at Marjory Stoneman and heaped praise on them for raising their voices against gun violence.
"Amal and I are 100% behind you and will be marching in DC on the 24th, but we both feel very strongly that this is your march. Your moment. Young people are taking it to the adults and that has been your most effective tool. The fact that no adults will speak on the stage in DC is a powerful message to the world that if we can’t do something about gun violence then you will."
