George Clooney And Amal Clooney Join March For Our Lives in Washington D.C.

On Friday, George also penned a letter to the student advocates at Marjory Stoneman and heaped praise on them for raising their voices against gun violence.

"Amal and I are 100% behind you and will be marching in DC on the 24th, but we both feel very strongly that this is your march. Your moment. Young people are taking it to the adults and that has been your most effective tool. The fact that no adults will speak on the stage in DC is a powerful message to the world that if we can’t do something about gun violence then you will."

Stars across the country, from Los Angeles to New York City, participated in the rally. Check out some of their social photos below.