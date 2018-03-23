George Clooney Writes Letter To Parkland Students: 'You Make Me Proud Of My Country Again'

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney already donated $500,000 to the March For Our Lives in support of the Parkland High students -- and now George is sharing even more praise for the students.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school students Emma Dowd, Lauren Newman and Rebecca Schneid, took over The Guardian newspaper on Friday to share interviews with notable names like Marco Rubio and Bernie Sanders, and give perspective on gun violence. The editors reached out to George and Amal, and while the power couple denied an interview request, they did share this letter below.

Dear Emma, Lauren and Rebecca,



Thank you for your note and congratulations on the incredible work you and all of your fellow students are doing to make the country a safer place.

It’s terrific that you’re editing the Guardian. It’s a stellar newspaper and they must feel honored to be working with you.

Amal and I are 100% behind you and will be marching in DC on the 24th, but we both feel very strongly that this is your march. Your moment. Young people are taking it to the adults and that has been your most effective tool. The fact that no adults will speak on the stage in DC is a powerful message to the world that if we can’t do something about gun violence then you will. The issue is going to be this, anyone you ask would feel proud to be interviewed by you but it’s so much more effective if it’s young people.

You could talk to a dozen kids like the young kids from Chicago and LA that Emma met with. You could take over the Guardian and make it tell the stories of children by children. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to point to this moment and say it belongs to you. You certainly should do what you want but that would be my hope for you.

Amal and I stand behind you, in support of you, in gratitude to you.



You make me proud of my country again.



Thank you.



All the best,

George

The March For Our Lives marches will happen in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., New York on Saturday March 24. Several other big stars have also made donations in support of the movement, including Taylor Swift.