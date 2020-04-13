George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive For COVID-19 Without Any Symptoms

George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for COVID-19.

The ABC News anchor shared his coronavirus diagnosis during “Good Morning America” on Monday, April 13, revealing that he has yet to experience any symptoms.

“I’m one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic,” he explained. “I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I’m feeling great.”

Stephanopoulos’ wife Ali Wentworth announced her diagnosis with the contagious infection about two weeks ago on Instagram.

“I’ve never been sicker,” she posted. “High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery. #stayhome.”

— Gabi Duncan