Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown Split After 6-Year Romance (Reports)

Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown have split after a 6-year romance, according to multiple reports.

Romance speculation first sparked between the actor and real estate developer in September 2014 when they went public with their relationship during a beach date in Malibu, California.

In November 2016, a source close to Butler told People that the couple reportedly split, “some time ago” after dating on-and-off for two years.

But in July 2017 they were spotted on a beach in Tulum, Mexico, enjoying each other’s company, seemingly rekindling their romance.

Three months later in an interview with People, the actor shared that he was enjoying single life and that he has no personal life and romantically, it has been hard to get much done.

No one is quite sure when they resumed their romance but, the couple were spotted together just last month biking together in Malibu and were even photographed kissing on the beach.

They reportedly ended their relationship because Butler apparently couldn’t settle down and commit to Brown, an insider told Us Weekly.

During an interview with Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover at the 2020 Oscars red carpet, Butler playfully described his love life based on his past film titles and landed on, “The Ugly Truth.”

“Undecided,” he laughed. “A little too all over the place, how to train your…” he joked. “Yeah, I think it’s probably ‘The Ugly Truth’.”