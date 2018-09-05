Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid Cheer On Serena Williams At The 2018 US Open

Game, set, match!
Sister duo Bella and Gigi Hadid showed their support for Serena Williams at the 2018 US Open on Tuesday night at the Arthur Ash Stadium in New York City.The models came to cheer on the American tennis legend her match against Karolina Pliskova from the Czech Republic.
Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid at 2018 US Open on September 4, 2018 in New York City.
Bella posted moments from the match on her Instagram story of her and her sis enjoying some drinks while fangirling over the tennis pro.
"We love you Serena!," Bella screeched in the video.
The famous siblings looked comfortable at the event in their slouchy, oversized blouses that fell off their shoulders. Gigi wore a pinstriped top with a pair of white spandex shorts while sister Bella sported a white top with a pair of white socks and tennis shoes to complete the athletic look.
Serena won her match in two sets and is moving forward to play Anastasija Sevastova from Latvia in the semi-finals.