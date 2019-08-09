Gigi Hadid Reveals She Was Robbed On Mykonos Vacation: I’m ‘Never Going Back’

From bowling with “The Bachelorette’s” Tyler Cameron to walking the Paris Fashion Week runway, Gigi Hadid’s summer has been full of amazing experiences – with one major exception.

On Aug. 8, the catwalk queen posted a series of Polaroids from her recent vacation to Mykonos with sisters Bella, Alana and Marielle Hadid. The snaps showcased the highlights of their trip – boat rides, dips in the pool and nights on the town – but Gigi confessed that the images didn’t tell the whole story.

“PS(A). Don’t let insta fool u,” wrote in part alongside a mirror selfie from her trip. “Got robbed.”

Gigi didn’t reveal much about the burglary, but it’s apparent it soured her feelings about the seaside town entirely.

“Never going back lol,” she vowed. “Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere.”

Gigi’s dad Mohamed Hadid confirmed the burglary to TMZ, saying it left his daughter “traumatized.”

The real estate developer said the girls were out and had their bodyguards with them when burglars broke into the Mykonos pad where they were staying and stole personal items from both Gigi and Bella.

“Nobody got hurt, thank God,” he said.