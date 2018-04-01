Gigi Hadid Reveals Which Taylor Swift Song Is Her Fave & Wants To Collab With Ariana Grande

(Instagram)
Gigi Hadid is getting a little bit personal.
The 22-year-old supermodel opened up to fans in a Twitter Q&A on Sunday, and she reminded everyone how supportive of a friend she is.
When asked which track off her bestie Taylor Swift’s album “Reputation” is her favorite, Gigi replied “Getaway Car.”
Gigi and Taylor have shared a sweet friendship together for years. The “Delicate” singer once opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about their relationship.
“As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice," she revealed. "She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you.”
Gigi also shared that she’s dying for an opportunity to work with fellow Reebok partner, Ariana Grande.
When a fan asked if she would like to join Ariana for a photo shoot, the model eagerly replied.
“We would have so much fun,” she wrote – also tagging the “Dangerous Woman” singer and official Reebok account in the tweet.
That’s some epic girl power!