Gigi Hadid Reveals Which Taylor Swift Song Is Her Fave & Wants To Collab With Ariana Grande

Gigi Hadid shares a photo of her and Taylor Swift on Instagram captioned, "Happy Birthday to you T!! So inspired every day by what an incredible friend you are !!!!!!!! love you & celebrating with u in spirit xx"

Gigi Hadid is getting a little bit personal.

The 22-year-old supermodel opened up to fans in a Twitter Q&A on Sunday, and she reminded everyone how supportive of a friend she is.

When asked which track off her bestie Taylor Swift’s album “Reputation” is her favorite, Gigi replied “Getaway Car.”

Taylor Swift hosts a star-studded Independence Day party at her Rhode Island home on July 4, 2016

Gigi and Taylor have shared a sweet friendship together for years. The “Delicate” singer once opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about their relationship.

“As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice," she revealed. "She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you.”

Ariana Grande performs at the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show at Earls Court on December 2, 2014 in London, England

Gigi also shared that she’s dying for an opportunity to work with fellow Reebok partner, Ariana Grande.

When a fan asked if she would like to join Ariana for a photo shoot, the model eagerly replied.

“We would have so much fun,” she wrote – also tagging the “Dangerous Woman” singer and official Reebok account in the tweet.

That’s some epic girl power!

