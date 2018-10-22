Gigi Hadid Says She Is Flying 'Home' In A Steamy Snap With Zayn Malik And The Internet is Freaking Out

Gigi Hadid is showing Zayn Malik some Insta love in a sweet pic she posted on Sunday evening – and we (along with the rest of the Internet) are most certainly here for it.
The supermodel took to Instagram to share the heartfelt snap along with an adorable message that was absolute #couplegoals material.
Gigi and her rumored "One Direction" alum boyfriend looked happier than ever as they were nestled next to one another in the snap.
"flyin home to my happy place ❤️," Gigi captioned the photo.
Obviously, the cute post evoked quite the stir in her comment section from fans that were totally obsessed with the hot couple's Insta PDA.
The duo, who have never formally announced that they are back together, have been leaving bread crumbs all over the Internet this summer with cuddly pics following their split back in March.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn are back together again in this August 13, 2018, snap. (Credit: Instagram Story)
Fans also noticed that the 22-year-old bombshell has frequently rocked a gold "Zayn" necklace. She was also captured with the singer at a religious family gathering in August, which pretty much confirmed that these two were far from over!