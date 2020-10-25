Gigi Hadid Shows Off Post-Baby Bod & Encourages Fans To Vote

Gigi Hadid knows how to rock a selfie!

The model, who announced in September that she had welcomed her first child with Zayn Malik, posted a snap showing off her post-baby body on Instagram and revealed that she voted with her daughter next to her.

“I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate,” the caption reads in part.

She also encouraged her fans to get out and vote.

“YOU HAVE A WEEK AND A HALF IF YOU’RE VOTING EARLY IM PROUD OF YOU.

IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT I’M PROUD OF YOU. (&& if you dropped it off at your County’s Board of Elections Office or at an Early Polling Site I’m proud of you!!) IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3RD I’M PROUD OF YOU. Whatever your PLAN, I’m proud of you; make sure you have one !!! Let me know below,” she concluded the post.

Back on September 23, the star shared a sweet snap of her baby girl’s hand.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” she wrote.

The former One Direction singer also shared a similar image and gushed about their daughter.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautifu. to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x,” he wrote.

— Stephanie Swaim