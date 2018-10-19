Gigi Hadid is taking issue with a new practice from paparazzi — suing stars and fan accounts if they post an image that was not paid for on their social media accounts. Gigi posted a photo of herself on her Instagram page that she found on Twitter, and now she is being “legally pursued” by a paparazzo who snapped the picture originally.

Gigi, like many stars, often takes photos that are of her and re-posts them on her social media account. In a scathing Instagram post that she shared late on Thursday, Gigi takes aim at how the paparazzi “legally stalk” stars and then want them to pony up if they post a photo that they didn’t personally take, even after the photographer may have already been paid by an online outlet.

Gigi explained the situation of where the photo was taken below.

“Yesterday I heard from my management team that I am being legally pursued for my last (now deleted) Instagram post. The photo is by paparazzi and is of me outside an event last week. I posed/smiled for the photo because I understand that this is part of my job, this was an appropriate situation for ‘the press’ to attend, and also that this is how paparazzi make a living,” she shared.

“These people make money off us everyday, LEGALLY stalking us day in and day out – for nothing special – for us to walk six feet to a car and six feet into a work building. They drive dangerously close and extremely recklessly; they put the general public in danger in pursuit of a photo.”

Gigi said she feels she and other stars have no privacy, and they put up with how paparazzi constantly follow them because they know it is “part of their job.” She said she doesn’t take issue with the fact that paparazzi exist or that they make a living in this way, but when they then legally pursue her over a photo of herself — she feels like it is just wrong.

She also brought up that many fan accounts are under threat over the same issue — and she doesn’t feel like it is right to attack fan accounts since they are just trying to be a part of a loving community.

What do you think fans? Is this wrong?