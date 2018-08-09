Gigi Hadid Slyly Makes Her Rekindled Relationship With Zayn Malik Instagram Official

Zigi may have just became Instagram official…again.
Gigi Hadid dropped a major hint that she's back together with Zayn Malik after calling it quits earlier this year. On Wednesday, the 23-year-old shared a stunning video of herself to her Instagram Stories posing with a face filter. While Gigi looks absolutely stunning in the vid, she not-so-subtly zooms in on her necklace that happens to spell out her ex-boyfriend's name.
The supermodel's necklace is a custom nameplate from Lana Jewelry's "Get Personal" collection and costs over $1,000. Gigi hasn't been shy about wearing her man's name around her neck—she's been spotted wearing the necklace while out and about in New York City.
Gigi and Zayn called it quits last March after over two years of dating. The couple shared emotional social media posts confirming that their split was amicable.
"I'm forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for," Gigi wrote. "As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be."
Well, it appears a reconciliation was meant to be for Zigi. The young stars sparked rumors that they rekindled their romance just weeks later after Zayn was spotted leaving Gigi's New York City apartment.
Zigi may be in it for the long haul this time. Last April, while promoting his new single "Let Me," Zayn revealed he was planning to spend the rest of his life with Gigi before the breakup.
"I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do," he said. "Things change, and we move forward in life."
Love always finds a way!