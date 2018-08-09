Gigi Hadid Slyly Makes Her Rekindled Relationship With Zayn Malik Instagram Official

Well, it appears a reconciliation was meant to be for Zigi. The young stars sparked rumors that they rekindled their romance just weeks later after Zayn was spotted leaving Gigi's New York City apartment.

Zigi may be in it for the long haul this time. Last April, while promoting his new single "Let Me," Zayn revealed he was planning to spend the rest of his life with Gigi before the breakup.

"I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do," he said. "Things change, and we move forward in life."

Love always finds a way!