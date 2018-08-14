Gigi Hadid & Zayn Look Super Loved Up In New Vacation Pic, Seemingly Confirming Their Relationship

Gigi Hadid and Zayn are back together again in this August 13, 2018, snap. (Credit: Instagram Story)
Gigi Hadid and Zayn are hot, hot, hot this summer!
Gigi shared a new snap on her Instagram Story from her vacation with Zayn, and it just seems to be further proof that they are back together again.
In the sweet photo, Gigi is cuddled up on Zayn's shirtless chest and smiling up at the camera. The two are clearly on some sort of beach vacation as they are both rocking swimsuits and Gigi also added a nice little flower emoji to the side her face. She captioned the snap, "Goodbye vacay. We thank you."
Zayn and Gigi Hadid look cozier than ever in this snap from August 13, 2018, from their vacation. (Credit: Instagram Story/Gigi Hadid)
The duo very publicly split in March of this year, telling fans that they were going their separate ways in emotional Instagram posts.
But lately all signs have been pointing to a reconciliation, with this latest loved up photo being the proof we all needed that these two are officially an item again.
Earlier this week Gigi was seen wearing Zayn's nameplate necklace again — and in this snap, she also seems to be clutching the necklace.
Hallelujah for this summer love!
