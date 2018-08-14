Gigi Hadid & Zayn Look Super Loved Up In New Vacation Pic, Seemingly Confirming Their Relationship

Gigi Hadid and Zayn are hot, hot, hot this summer!

Gigi shared a new snap on her Instagram Story from her vacation with Zayn, and it just seems to be further proof that they are back together again.

In the sweet photo, Gigi is cuddled up on Zayn's shirtless chest and smiling up at the camera. The two are clearly on some sort of beach vacation as they are both rocking swimsuits and Gigi also added a nice little flower emoji to the side her face. She captioned the snap, "Goodbye vacay. We thank you."