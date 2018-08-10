Gina Rodriguez Flashes Massive Engagement Ring As She Wishes Fiancé Happy Birthday

The 34-year-old actress is clearly over the moon about her engagement. Earlier this week she told Access Live's Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover that she was a "very happy woman."

"I am a very happy woman. I have a great partner," she revealed.

Gina and Joe got engaged on a recent trip to Mexico and she has not been shy about showing off her new bling. She flashes it several times as she fixed her hair on Access.

Congrats Gina and Joe!

