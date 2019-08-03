Gisele Bündchen Adorably Admits Hubby Tom Brady ‘Is The Avocado To (Her) Toast’

Gisele Bündchen is sending major birthday love to her hubby Tom Brady!

The supermodel took to Instagram to write a heartfelt tribute in honor of the New England Patriots quarterback’s 42nd birthday.

“Happy birthday love of my lifeeey!” Gisele penned alongside a series of family photos, including one of the lovebirds smiling together. She also shared another snap of Tom snuggling up with his three kiddos, John Edward Thomas, 11, Benjamin Rein, 9, and daughter Vivian Lake, 6.

“Life is so much better because we can share it with you,” Gisele continued her sweet tribute.

“Thank you for being our rock, and the avocado to my toast,” she added, making a silly reference to the time when the sweet pair dressed up as an avocado and a piece of toast for Halloween 2017.

It’s no surprise that the mother of two would pen such a sweet tribute for her man! Back in February, the lovebirds celebrated a decade of marriage by writing love letters to one another on social media.

“I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chosen to walk this life together… and what incredible 10 years we’ve had!” Gisele wrote on Instagram at the time.

Adding, “There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family. Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special. May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come.”

The NFL star echoed his wife’s excitement in his own post, writing, “Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together. My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper.”

Adding, “You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family! #bosslady.”