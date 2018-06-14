Gisele Bundchen Gets Real About Hanging Out With 20-Something NFL Girlfriends At Husband Tom Brady's Games

Gisele Bundchen is getting real about trying to hang out with women half her age!
Gisele, who stuns on the July cover of Vogue, told the famous magazine that she has zero interest in trying to relate to 20-something girlfriends who are dating her husband Tom Brady's teammates.
"My husband is 40, and most of the guys playing with him are 20. Their girlfriends are probably nineteen, with different interests. I go to the games with the kids every Sunday so that Tom feels we’re here for him, and that’s the extent of what I know about football."
Gisele is regularly spotted in the stands cheering on her main squeeze with their kids, Vivian and Benjamin and Tom's son from a previous relationship, John. During the recent Super Bowl game, she was seen in her own booth with her friends and family and Tom's mother.
Gisele also told the magazine that she has a hard time relating to younger models who are coming up in an entirely different industry.
When asked about using Instagram to promote her career, the 37-year-old supermodel said she'd rather not bother with it at this point.
"If it was me, it would only be pictures of sunsets. It’s not my generation—I have to be honest about that. I’m older, wiser. If I had to promote myself in the way girls modeling now have to do, forget it. I wouldn’t do it," she shared.
WATCH: Tom Brady Honors His Wife With Sweet & Hilarious 'I Heart Gisele' Shirt