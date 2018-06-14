Gisele Bundchen Gets Real About Hanging Out With 20-Something NFL Girlfriends At Husband Tom Brady's Games

Gisele Bundchen is getting real about trying to hang out with women half her age!

Gisele, who stuns on the July cover of Vogue, told the famous magazine that she has zero interest in trying to relate to 20-something girlfriends who are dating her husband Tom Brady's teammates.

"My husband is 40, and most of the guys playing with him are 20. Their girlfriends are probably nineteen, with different interests. I go to the games with the kids every Sunday so that Tom feels we’re here for him, and that’s the extent of what I know about football."