Gisele Bündchen Wishes Tom Brady A Happy Birthday With An Adorable Instagram Selfie

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been together for over a decade and their relationship has never been stronger.
The Patriots quarterback turned 41 years old on Friday and his wife was the first to help him celebrate. The 38-year-old supermodel took to social media to share a sweet birthday message to her man—along with an adorable selfie.
“Happy birthday my love! We love you so much !!! Keep shining bright !” she wrote, before adding several emojis.
Gisele’s message to Tom was short and sweet compared to the tribute she shared to the NFL star when he turned 40 years old last year.
“Over 10 years ago I fell in love with you because of your beautiful and sensitive heart,” she wrote. “I love the sweetness in your essence. Today you are starting a big new chapter and I wish you so much happiness and fulfillment in all aspects of your life. Happy birthday my love! Making 40 feel like 20!!! You go @tombrady !!!! Te amo.”
The couple tied the knot in 2009 and has two children together, 8-year-old son Benjamin Rein and 5-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. Tom also shares a son, 10-year-old Jack, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.
Earlier this year, the Super Bowl champ sat down with Oprah where he opened up about the love he has for his wife.
"I just love having to come home to someone that engages me every night. She makes me laugh," he gushed. "She flies in the sky and she's so creative and I'm very rooted. So she stretches me in ways without her I couldn't be stretched."