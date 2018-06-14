'Glee' Cast Reunites For Kevin McHale's Birthday, But Lea Michele Is Missing From The Pic!

Kevin McHale and the rest of the "Glee" cast reunited for his 30th birthday in Los Angeles. (Credit: Instagram)
The "Glee" cast got together for an epic reunion for Kevin McHale's birthday on Wednesday, but one former cast member was noticeably absent — Lea Michele. Lea, who is currently on tour with Darren Criss, didn't seem to make the bash.
Not to worry though — Darren and the rest of the "Glee" gang were there to fete Kevin.
Kevin celebrated his 30th birthday (which is on June 14) with tons of his "Glee" pals including, Darren, Chord Overstreet, Ashley Fink, Chris Colfer, Becca Tobin, Vanessa Lengies, Jenna Ushkowitz, Heather Morris, Brittany Parks, producer Michael Hitchcock and more.
The cast partied at the Blind Dragon in Los Angeles and appeared to have a blast together.
Kevin shared this fun photo and captioned it, "Last night my friends threw me a bday party regardless of how much I said I didn’t want one. Thank f—k they did. I got to have so many of my favorite people all in one room. I can’t believe I know so many amazing people and I can’t believe they’d all show up on a Tuesday night.This pic is only a fraction of the whole glee contingent that came. Love you all. Thank you to everyone who came!"
Chord Overstreet shared this sweet birthday tribute too!
We're all feeling "Gleeful" about this!