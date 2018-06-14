'Glee' Cast Reunites For Kevin McHale's Birthday, But Lea Michele Is Missing From The Pic!

The "Glee" cast got together for an epic reunion for Kevin McHale's birthday on Wednesday, but one former cast member was noticeably absent — Lea Michele. Lea, who is currently on tour with Darren Criss, didn't seem to make the bash.

Not to worry though — Darren and the rest of the "Glee" gang were there to fete Kevin.

Kevin celebrated his 30th birthday (which is on June 14) with tons of his "Glee" pals including, Darren, Chord Overstreet, Ashley Fink, Chris Colfer, Becca Tobin, Vanessa Lengies, Jenna Ushkowitz, Heather Morris, Brittany Parks, producer Michael Hitchcock and more.

The cast partied at the Blind Dragon in Los Angeles and appeared to have a blast together.