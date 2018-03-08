'Glee' Cast Reunites Nearly 10 Years After The Series First Premiered

The crew was joined by Matthew's wife, Renee, and their newborn baby, Revel James Makai.

Matthew captioned tin the Instagram snap, "It’s a GLEE-Union!! What a beautiful night hangin with my old kids & new kid! Ohana…."

And tons of the other cast members shared the same pic with varying captions.

"Almost a decade later and we still want to spontaneously see each other. In public. ♥️," Kevin McHale wrote.

Heather shared an Instagram story with heart emojis of the whole crew seated at dinner.

The special reunion comes a little over one month after cast member Mark Salling's suicide. Salling, who played Puck on the hit show, took his own life on January 30, ahead of a 4-7 year prison sentence after he had pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, involving images of a pre-pubescent minor in December 2017.





