'The Good Doctor's' Hill Harper Reveals The Celebrity Inspiration Behind His Son's Name

"The Good Doctor's" Hill Harper's son, Pierce, got his moniker because of one very famous guy!

Hill stopped by Access Live and revealed that his son, who he adopted last year, is named after his close celebrity pal, Pierce Brosnan. The two starred in the 1998 film "The Nephew" and remained good friends after the film wrapped.

"He’s one of the classiest, smartest, most beautiful humans in the world, so if my son can be anything like him -- I got them together, it was Pierce and Pierce and it was just beautiful," Hill revealed.

The 51-year-old star also opened up about his decision to adopt as a single man. "God blessed me and I’m so happy that he chose me to be his dad,” he told Access Live's Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover. "It’s the greatest decision I have ever been blessed with."

And the Harvard-educated actor also revealed he's not ruling out more kids! In fact, he really wants to grow his family.

"Don’t rush me!" he said laughing. "Absolutely. It’s happening. It’s gonna happen in due time."

"The Good Doctor" was just picked up by ABC for Season 2. Perhaps Hill will consider more kiddos soon, but he's got a pretty exciting show on his hands right now!