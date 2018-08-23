'The Good Wife' Alum Josh Charles & Wife Sophie Flack Welcome Baby Girl

It's definitely the good life for Josh Charles! 

 "The Good Wife" alum and his wife, Sophie Flack, have expanded their family. The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter, on Aug. 22, and Josh took to social media to announce the exciting news!

The 46-year-old shared a video of his pink-filled dressing room at the Hayes Theatre, where he is currently starring in the production of "Straight White Men."

Our daughter timed her birth so I could make yesterday’s doubleheader. It was a day I’ll never forget!

"Our daughter timed her birth, so I could make yesterday's doubleheader, " Josh jokingly captioned the video. "It was a day I'll never forget."

 Sophie, who is the author of "Bunheads" and a former New York City Ballet dancer, took a different approach to break the baby news. The mom of two hilariously tweeted a GIF from "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout" to express what she felt like during labor.

The 35-year-old also showed off her sense of humor when revealing her pregnancy. She posted an adorable snap of herself on Instagram with an "I Woke Up Like This" t-shirt on and exposed her baby bump.

Oh, by the way...

Congrats to the adorable family!

