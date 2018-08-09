Grant Gustin is Clapping Back At Body Shamers After Early Photo Of His The Flash Costume Leaks

Grant Gustin, star of the hit TV series "The Flash," is blasting body shamers that made harsh comments after a photo of an early prototype of his The Flash costume for Season 5 was leaked.
The photo shows a new look for The Flash, with a brighter red costume that's much more form-fitting and features a chinstrap and mask. Fans trolled the look saying that Grant didn't have a "superhero chin" and saying that the "test photo didn't look food."
Grant took to Instagram on August 8 to post a lengthy rant bashing the shamers and also revealing his struggle with his weight.
"I've had 20+ years of kids and adults telling me or my parents I was too thin," the actor said in the post. "I've had my own journey of accepting it. But there’s a double standard where it’s ok to talk s— about a dudes body."
"I do my best to stay in shape and add as much size as I can
throughout the season. I'm naturally thin, and my appetite is greatly affected
by stress. Stress is something that ebbs and flows for me throughout the
season. Thus, gaining weight is a challenge for me,"
he continued.
Grant went on to encourage kids who are built like him to keep following their dreams.
"They should be able to feel like THEY could be a superhero on tv or film or whatever it may be someday," he added.
The Comic-Con king noted that he loves the superhero suit that has been designed for him for the show and insisted that it just needs a few minor adjustments.