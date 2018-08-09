Grant Gustin is Clapping Back At Body Shamers After Early Photo Of His The Flash Costume Leaks

Grant Gustin, star of the hit TV series "The Flash," is blasting body shamers that made harsh comments after a photo of an early prototype of his The Flash costume for Season 5 was leaked.

The photo shows a new look for The Flash, with a brighter red costume that's much more form-fitting and features a chinstrap and mask. Fans trolled the look saying that Grant didn't have a "superhero chin" and saying that the "test photo didn't look food."

Grant took to Instagram on August 8 to post a lengthy rant bashing the shamers and also revealing his struggle with his weight.