Great Dip Recipes To Take To Your 4th of July BBQ With Cape Cod Potato Chips!

Chorizo Dip
Ingredients:
1 cup shredded mozzarella
1 cup shredded quesadilla cheese or Oaxaca
1 clove garlic, minced
8 oz chorizo
Directions:
1. In a medium sauce pan, heat 1 clove of minced garlic and a tsp of oil over low heat.
2. Increase heat to medium and add 8oz of chorizo, cook until brown.
3. In a separate sauce pan, add 1 cup of shredded mozzarella and 1 cup of quesadilla or Oaxaca cheese. Cook over medium-low heat until melted.
4. Pour melted cheese into your favorite bowl, top with chorizo, and serve with your favorite Cape Cod Chips!
Loaded Baked Potato Dip
Ingredients:
2 oz cream cheese
2 cups sour cream
2 tablespoons dry ranch dressing mix
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
½ cup cooked and chopped bacon
2 tablespoons minced chives
Directions:
1. In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese, sour cream and ranch until creamy and combined.
2. By hand, stir in cheese, bacon and chives.
3. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Provided by: https://celebratingsweets.com/loaded-baked-potato-dip/
Spicy Corn Dip
Ingredients:
¾ cup frozen corn, thawed
1 can southwest corn, drained
1 cup sour cream
½ cup mayo
1 cup chopped green onions
1 can diced green chilies, drained
½ cup black beans, rinsed
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
2 teaspoons chili powder
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 (8 oz) package shredded Mexican cheese
1-2 jalapenos, seeded and diced (optional)
Directions:
1. Stir the corn, southwest corn, sour cream, mayo, green onion, green chilis, black beans, seasoned salt, chili powder, and minced garlic together in bowl.
2. Add the Mexican cheese blend, and stir until evenly mixed.
3. Cover and refrigerate minimum 4 hours or overnight before serving
Provided by: https://mykitchencraze.com/spicy-corn-dip/