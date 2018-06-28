Great Dip Recipes To Take To Your 4th of July BBQ With Cape Cod Potato Chips!

Chorizo Dip



Ingredients:

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1 cup shredded quesadilla cheese or Oaxaca

1 clove garlic, minced

8 oz chorizo

Directions:

1. In a medium sauce pan, heat 1 clove of minced garlic and a tsp of oil over low heat.

2. Increase heat to medium and add 8oz of chorizo, cook until brown.

3. In a separate sauce pan, add 1 cup of shredded mozzarella and 1 cup of quesadilla or Oaxaca cheese. Cook over medium-low heat until melted.

4. Pour melted cheese into your favorite bowl, top with chorizo, and serve with your favorite Cape Cod Chips!