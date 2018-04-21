'Grey's Anatomy' Renewed For Season 15 At ABC

"Grey's Anatomy" is scrubbing in for another season!

ABC's hit medical series has been renewed for a historic 15th season, making it the longest-running primetime drama for the network. Only seven dramas in the history of television have had more seasons.



"'Grey's Anatomy' has a special place in my heart and millions of viewers feel the same way," said Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment. "Thanks to fiercely loyal fans who have been on this journey since the beginning, and new generations of viewers who continue to discover the joy and drama of Grey Sloan Memorial, the show is as strong as ever."