'Grey's Anatomy' Renewed For Season 15 At ABC

"Grey's Anatomy" is scrubbing in for another season!
ABC's hit medical series has been renewed for a historic 15th season, making it the longest-running primetime drama for the network. Only seven dramas in the history of television have had more seasons.
"'Grey's Anatomy' has a special place in my heart and millions of viewers feel the same way," said Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment. "Thanks to fiercely loyal fans who have been on this journey since the beginning, and new generations of viewers who continue to discover the joy and drama of Grey Sloan Memorial, the show is as strong as ever."
"Grey's Anatomy" was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. The renewal follows the announcement in August that Rhimes signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix and would be leaving ABC Studios after more than a decade.
Rhimes' production company Shondaland will develop new projects for the streaming service while she continues to executive produce her current shows with ABC, "How to Get Away With Murder," "For the People" and "Grey's" spinoff "Station 19."
"Grey's Anatomy" stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce and Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca.
--Gabi Duncan