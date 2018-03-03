'Grey's Anatomy's' Kevin McKidd Is Married & Has A Baby On The Way

Kevin McKidd has two super surprises!



The "Grey's Anatomy" star is married and is expecting his first child with Arielle Goldrath, he revealed on his website on Friday.

"Arielle and I are so happy to announce our marriage and new baby, who is soon to join our growing family. My kids are happy for us too and are looking forward to the arrival of their newest sibling," Kevin wrote in a post titled "Very Happy, Very Big News."

Kevin, who was dressed in a traditional Scottish kilt, said "I do" to Arielle in an outdoor ceremony at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu. She wore a pretty lace dress and had her hair pulled back.

"Close friends and family came together with my Grey's family to share in our celebration day – an intimate, low key gathering culminating in a Scottish Ceilidh dance. There's much to be grateful for and we're thrilled for the adventures 2018 will bring us all," Kevin continued in his post.

Kevin has been posting pictures from a getaway up the coast to Big Sur over the past week, which could be where the happy newlyweds are honeymooning.