'Grown-ish' Star Yara Shahidi Inspires Generation Z'ers To Do 2 Billion Acts Of Good By 2030

Actress Yara Shahidi wants young people to know that little by little, it's possible to make a difference in the world.

The star of Freeform's "Grown-ish" is one of a group of influencers across the globe taking part in a movement called Little x Little.

There are more than 2 billion people worldwide born between the mid-1990s and mid-2000s making up Generation Z.

Little x Little's goal is to inspire as many of those Gen Z'ers as they can to do 2 billion tiny acts of good by 2030 in support of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (a list of 17 ways to make the world more peaceful, equitable and healthy.)



