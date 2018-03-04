Guillermo del Toro Wins Oscar For Best Director For 'Shape Of Water'

Guillermo del Toro won the best director Oscar for "The Shape of Water," his sumptuous, sensual fairytale that is a Technicolor ode to outsiders.

Del Toro began his speech by saying he was an immigrant, as are other Mexican directors and prior Oscar winners Alfonso Cuaron and Alejandro Inarritu.

For del Toro, it was his fourth nomination and first Academy Award for best director.

"The Shape of Water" had a leading 13 nominations at this year's Academy Awards, including best picture, and del Toro was considered a front-runner for best director but faced a tight field of competitors whose wins would have also carried strong story lines.

He beat out Jordan Peele ("Get Out") who would have been the first African-American to win the award and Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird") who would have been the second woman in the Oscars 90 year history to win it. Other nominees were Christopher Nolan ("Dunkirk) and Paul Thomas Anderson ("Phantom Thread").

