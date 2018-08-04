Gus Kenworthy Adopts Another South Korean Dog Following Death Of His Beloved Pup Beemo

Gus Kenworthy has a huge heart!
The Olympian took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he's adopted another South Korean dog, who he named Birdie.
The adoption comes after his other South Korean dog Beemo tragically passed away.
"After Beemo passed away I was feeling completely empty and I reached back out to the Humane Society International," he wrote.
"I began getting photo and video updates on them as I waited for another farm closure and an opportunity for them to be brought to the States," he added
"That finally happened and four days ago I picked this little girl up in DC. She's a 5-month-old Jindo/ Lab mix and we named her Birdie (because birds were one of Beemo's favorite things in the world)," he continued.
Kenworthy wanted to make it clear that Birdie is in no way replacing Beemo.
"Nothing in the world could ever replace Beemo or the love that we felt and still feel for her but Birdie has already stolen a new place in our hearts and we're excited to be dog dads again," he wrote.
"I am going to continue Beemo's Instagram with pupdates on Birdie. I was nervous that would seem disrespectful to Beemo's memory but I actually LOVE the idea that both of my beautiful little girls will share the page," he added.
Gus is a true animal lover and Birdie is too cute!
-- Stephanie Swaim