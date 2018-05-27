Gus Kenworthy's Adopted Dog From Pyeongchang Olympics Dies From A Heart Defect

Gus Kenworthy had to say goodbye to his dog Beemo on May 26, after his pup died from a heart defect. Gus announced the heartbreaking news that Beemo died on his Instagram account over Memorial Day Weekend. The Olympic snowboarder adopted Beemo from a dog farm during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, earlier this year.

"Two days ago my beautiful baby Beemo passed away," Gus wrote alongside a pic of Beemo licking his ear. "It was completely unexpected and Matt [Wilkas] and I are beside ourselves trying to cope with her loss. For a week or so we’d been worrying because she was showing less and less interest in her food. There were several trips to the vet and on our final visit this past Thursday I asked them do a full body scan in case there was an underlying issue they had missed. Beemo went into a panic attack during the x-rays and her breathing became rapid and shallow. The scan revealed that her lungs were deteriorated and that her heart was too big for her body – a birth defect we had no way of knowing about."

Gus and his boyfriend Matt Wilkas shared the pup together, and rushed her to an emergency vet to try and get her treated, but it was to no avail.

"The past two days have been a blur. It all happened so fast that it's still hard to believe it. The ER doc told us that even if we'd somehow spotted the issue earlier it wouldn't have made a difference in the end. He said that she'd been living on "borrowed time" from the get go," he continued.