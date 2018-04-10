Gwen Stefani Announces 'Just A Girl' Las Vegas Residency

(Getty Images)
Get ready to make a "Sweet Escape" to Sin City. Gwen Stefani is coming to Las Vegas!
The 48-year-old superstar announced her first ever Las Vegas Residency, "Gwen Stefani – Just a Girl." Gwen will take over the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino beginning Wednesday, June 27, 2018.
"To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor. Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency," she said. I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I've never experienced and I can't wait."
Fans can expect a spectacular show as Gwen performs her hits from albums like "This Is What The Truth Feels Like," "Love.Angel.Music.Baby" and "The Sweet Escape."
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 13. Through a partnership with Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, $1 of every ticket purchased will be donated to help provide medical treatment to children facing a number of life-threatening conditions.
Check out the dates for "Gwen Stefani – Just a Girl" below. What you waiting for?
June 2018: 27, 29, 30
July 2018: 3, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21
Dec. 2018: 27, 29, 30, 31
Feb. 2019: 27
March 2019: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16