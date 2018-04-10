Gwen Stefani Announces 'Just A Girl' Las Vegas Residency

Get ready to make a "Sweet Escape" to Sin City. Gwen Stefani is coming to Las Vegas!

The 48-year-old superstar announced her first ever Las Vegas Residency, "Gwen Stefani – Just a Girl." Gwen will take over the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino beginning Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

"To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor. Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency," she said. I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I've never experienced and I can't wait."