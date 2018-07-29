Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Cuddle Up In Adorable Snaps From Their Summer Getaway

Summer lovin' – Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are having a blast!
On Saturday, "The Voice" sweethearts spent some time soaking up the sun with their family in Oklahoma's Lake Texoma. Gwen's three sons—Kingston, Zuma and Apollo—joined the couple on their summer getaway.
Blake and Gwen cozied up for some sweet snaps on the "Hollaback Girl" singer's Instagram Stories. Gwen shared a couple of selfies sitting comfortably on her man's lap, as Blake adorably rested his head on her shoulder. She also posted several videos of her adventurous boys jumping into the lake and slipping on a waterslide. Too cute!
The country music superstar clearly loves spending time with Gwen's little ones. He was also pictured giving Gwen's youngest son, Apollo, a lesson on how to drive the boat.
These two can't possible get any cuter!