Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Cuddle Up In Adorable Snaps From Their Summer Getaway

Summer lovin' – Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are having a blast!

On Saturday, "The Voice" sweethearts spent some time soaking up the sun with their family in Oklahoma's Lake Texoma. Gwen's three sons—Kingston, Zuma and Apollo—joined the couple on their summer getaway.

Beauty on InstaStory ????????

A post shared by Gwen Stefani News (@gwensnews) on

Blake and Gwen cozied up for some sweet snaps on the "Hollaback Girl" singer's Instagram Stories. Gwen shared a couple of selfies sitting comfortably on her man's lap, as Blake adorably rested his head on her shoulder. She also posted several videos of her adventurous boys jumping into the lake and slipping on a waterslide. Too cute!

Summer vacation at the lake, courtesy of Gwen’s IG Stories.❤️???????????? #blakeshelton #gwenstefani #apollorossdale

A post shared by Shefani Archive (@gwenblakeinfo) on

The country music superstar clearly loves spending time with Gwen's little ones. He was also pictured giving Gwen's youngest son, Apollo, a lesson on how to drive the boat.

Woweeee ???????? #blakeshelton #thanksgwen

A post shared by SHEFANI (@shefani) on

These two can't possible get any cuter! 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News