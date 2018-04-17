Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Surprise Fans With Las Vegas Concert: Watch Blake Dance With Gwen!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are already settling right into Las Vegas ahead of her Las Vegas residency.

Blake surprised fans with a pop-up concert following the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, and Gwen couldn't help but join her main squeeze on stage.

On Sunday night, Shelton tweeted that he was going to perform a free show at the House of Blues in Vegas after the ACMs and was bringing along some "friends." His friend group turned out to be pretty star-studded and included his fellow "The Voice" coach, Kelly Clarkson, and girlfriend Gwen.

Fans went wild for all three, but naturally, they were particularly excited about seeing Gwen and Blake in action on stage.

Gwen performed her hit "Hollaback Girl" and Blake also convinced her to sing "Hella Good," which he performed alongside her.

The former No Doubt singer, who went causal in jeans and a olive green jacket and boots, seriously got the crowd going with her set and several fans captured the moment on social media.