Gwen Stefani Receives Warm Welcome At Event Celebrating Her Vegas Residency

Gwen Stefani is ready to take over Sin City!
The singer attended an event on Friday celebrating her upcoming "Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl" Las Vegas residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, according to a press release.
She was greeted by hundreds of her fans, and the event was nothing short of epic.
(Denise Truscello)
There was a troupe of dancers, a drum corps and even a semi-truck with Gwen's tour name on it!
"I am so excited to have this opportunity to share my story and my music here in Vegas and am honored to be able to bring my show to the Zappos Theater," Gwen said at the event.
The "Hollaback Girl" singer's residency kicks off on June 27 and runs through March 16.
Tickets are available now!
-- Stephanie Swaim