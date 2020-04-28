Gwen Stefani Says She Loves Blake Shelton The Most As They Top Country Charts

Blake Shelton is standing beside his ladylove Gwen Stefani as they top the country music airplay charts! Blake took to Instagram to shower Gwen with love as he congratulated her on snagging her first No. 1 on country radio on Tuesday!

“Congratulations @gwenstefani on your first country song going #1 at country radio!!! Not bad for your first try!!!!! Thank you all as well!!! #nobodybutyou,” Blake wrote alongside a photo of their single art.

Gwen was equally excited about the huge feat and shared Blake message on her own account and then shared a heartfelt message of her own.

“Trying to wrap my head around the fact that I even get to know Blake Shelton 😍-let alone be on Such a beautiful classic duet w him,” Gwen wrote. “thank you [email protected] for taking me along on this ride with you!! I am so grateful and blown away by all the support everyone has shown us!!!!! #WHATTHEHECK?!! we got a #1single?!!! 🥳🤩😳🤠🙏🏻🤷🏼‍♀‍ #bestfriend#nobodybutyou#nevernmywildestdreams!!!!! Gx”

She then followed up with another message and wrote, “#THANKU @blakeshelton LOVE U THE MOST!!!!!”

The couple has been unstoppable since they teamed up on the single. The pair first performed it at Blake’s final Los Angeles concert and then Blake included the track in his 2019 album “Fully Loaded: God’s Country.

In a press release shared alongside their No. 1 news, Blake dished that Gwen joining him on the song is what made it something special.

“Another thanks goes to the fans who continue to listen – and I know there are a lot of distractions these days – one day soon we can all celebrate music together again,” he said. “And finally, thanks to Gwen for joining me and making this one of the most special songs I’ve recorded. Congratulations on your first number one country single!”