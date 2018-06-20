Gwen Stefani Thanks Blake Shelton For 'Sharing His World' After Fun-Filled Week In Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton kick back in Oklahoma. (Credit: Instagram)
Gwen Stefani is falling more and move in love with Blake Shelton and his Oklahoma life.
The "Hollaback Girl" spent the week celebrating Blake's birthday at his Lake Texoma house and spending time out on the lake with her main squeeze. She couldn't help but gush about their awesome week together, posting several snaps from their summer getaway.
In this amazing photo, Gwen and Blake are hanging out on his boat. Blake is driving and rocking an outgoes looking tropical print shirt, while Gwen is snapping selfies capturing the view. The duo seem happier than ever together.
In another sweet and smiley photo Gwen and Blake are posing in front of a massive flag. She captioned the photo, "Birthday present. Love u Blake Shelton. Gx."
Lastly, Gwen captioned this makeup free selfie out in the field, "#oklahoma #summer @blakeshelton thank u for sharing your world gx ❤️#nextstopvegas."
Over the weekend, Gwen and Blake celebrated Blake's birthday with her family at their home. Gwen posted tons of photos and videos from the awesome birthday bash on her Instagram. From the looks of it, following the family birthday party, her present to Blake was a trip back to Oklahoma together.
Gwen is set to kick off her "Just A Girl" Tour in residency on June 27, so it's a good thing she's getting in lots of summer fun now!