Gwen Stefani Thanks Blake Shelton For 'Sharing His World' After Fun-Filled Week In Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani is falling more and move in love with Blake Shelton and his Oklahoma life.

The "Hollaback Girl" spent the week celebrating Blake's birthday at his Lake Texoma house and spending time out on the lake with her main squeeze. She couldn't help but gush about their awesome week together, posting several snaps from their summer getaway.

In this amazing photo, Gwen and Blake are hanging out on his boat. Blake is driving and rocking an outgoes looking tropical print shirt, while Gwen is snapping selfies capturing the view. The duo seem happier than ever together.

In another sweet and smiley photo Gwen and Blake are posing in front of a massive flag. She captioned the photo, "Birthday present. Love u Blake Shelton. Gx."