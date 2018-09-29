Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Have A Small Rehearsal Dinner At Jerry Seinfeld's Hamptons Home

Gwyneth Paltrow and fiancé Brad Falchuk brought a tight knit group of family and friends together for a small rehearsal dinner on Friday night. 

The bash was hosted by Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica at their Hamptons home, according to multiple reports. No details are immediately available and the couple stayed off of social media on Friday and Saturday. 

The couple, who are reportedly set to wed on Saturday in the Hamptons, have had a busy week prepping for the big day and yet sources told PEOPLE that Gwyneth seems at ease and "looked very happy." 

Gwyneth also celebrated her 46th birthday this week and Brad honored her with a sweet and gushing post. 

"It’s this timeless beauty’s birthday today. She was born with endless gifts - big blue eyes, a brain and heart overflowing with curiosity, generosity and possibility and those heartbreakingly long legs that go on and on - but she never rests on any of them," Brad wrote in part. 

When was this photo taken? 1940? ‘50? ‘70? Last summer? It’s this timeless beauty’s birthday today. She was born with endless gifts - big blue eyes, a brain and heart overflowing with curiosity, generosity and possibility and those heartbreakingly long legs that go on and on - but she never rests on any of them. Gwyneth, you are the hardest working person I know. From your first cup of coffee in the morning to your last cup of whiskey at night. From the gym to the office to homework at the kitchen table. You give us all of you, all the time. And always with a smile (well, almost always). Maybe that’s why, even though you are the best person ever, you keep getting better every year. Happy birthday, Love.

