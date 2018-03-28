Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin Reunite In Cute Family Photo With Their 2 Kids

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are conscious co-parents.
The former spouses have enjoyed some quality time with their two children, daughter Apple and son Moses, this week, and Gwyneth gave her 4 million Instagram followers a glimpse at the fun family outing on Wednesday.
Gwyneth, Chris and their little ones posed on a front stoop together in the heartwarming pic, but followers couldn't help but wonder if there was a deeper meaning involved.
The Goop founder kept her caption brief, writing simply "#42" as an obvious nod to the house number seen above them, and a possible reference to Coldplay's song from their 2008 album "Viva La Vida." But, some commenters speculated that the property could also be the family's former home.
Gwyneth and Chris split in 2014, famously announcing their decision to "consciously uncouple" after 10 years of marriage. The stars have gone their separate ways romantically, but are committed to maintaining a united front.
The Oscar winner referred to her ex as "my brother" in a thoughtful post honoring his 41st birthday earlier this month.
"Thank you for giving me these two," she wrote, captioning a beachside photo of her and Chris alongside both Apple and Moses.
Both stars have also moved on to new relationships since calling it quits. Gwyneth revealed her engagement to TV producer Brad Falchuk in January, and Chris has been linked with "Fifty Shades" star Dakota Johnson since last year.
