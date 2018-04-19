Gwyneth Paltrow Debuts Ring With Fiancé Brad Falchuk's Initials On Her Ring Finger

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrives on the red carpet for the Pre-Broadway Opening Engagement Of 'Head Over Heels' at the Curran Theatre on April 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images)
Gwyneth Patlrow is keeping fiancé Brad Falchuk close!
The Oscar winner stepped out on Wednesday for a pre-Broadway opening of Head Over Heels, and she was rocking a ring that had her fiancé's initials "BF" engraved on it. It was also on that finger!
Gwyneth paired her statement statement-making jewelry with a black and gray striped jumpsuit and her her worn down sleek and straight. She also had a mega-watt smile, as usual!
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her new wedding band with her fiancee's initials at an appearance at the Pre-Broadway Opening Engagement Of 'Head Over Heels' at the Curran Theatre on April 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
While the ring doesn't appear to actually be a wedding band, it's clear that Gwynnie is more than ready to be married to the former "Glee" producer.
The happy couple confirmed their engagement in Goop magazine in January after dating for several years. They shared a sweet black and white photo from the magazine with the caption, "We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” their statement read at the time."
Last month Gwyneth flashed debuted her massive sapphire engagement ring that same month at the Producers Guild Awards.
And just last week, the duo celebrated their engagement with a star-studded bash hosted by pal Ryan Murphy. The guest list included, Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts, Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and more.