Gwyneth Paltrow Flashes Her A-List Abs On Memorial Day Mexico Getaway

Gwyneth Paltrow was busy soaking up the sun this Memorial Day holiday weekend. The GOOP founder and her fiancé Brad Falchuk took off for the exclusive Costa Palmas resort on the Sea of Cortes in Mexico for a speedy getaway — and it looks like they had a blast!
The 45-year-old actress and her main squeeze shared some incredible photos from the members-only resort. First, Gwyneth snapped this fun pic of herself showing off some dance moves on the beach. She looks absolutely incredible in a summery, striped two-piece outfit as she poses against the Mexican beachside backdrop.
Next, she shared this pretty photo where she and Brad are posing in a "green lagoon" complete with a waterfall. The duo's enviable bods are on full display.
Last week, Gwyneth gushed about her future husband on Howard Stern's SiriusXM.
"I think that I would like to give it a proper shot ... for myself," Gwyneth, who was previously married to Chris Martin, said. "I think there's something really beautiful about marriage. I think Brad is someone who is really intelligent, he's very emotionally intelligent. I think he's a really good person to try this with. He's very self-aware. He's got a lot of emotional maturity."
It looks like Gwyneth enjoyed a pretty awesome holiday weekend!