Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Star-Studded Engagement Bash Hosted By Ryan Murphy

Gwyneth Paltrow is feeling the bridal love!
Gwyneth and husband Brad Falchuk were treated to a star-studded engagement party on Saturday at The Los Angles Theatre hosted by their good friend, Ryan Murphy, and Gwynnie said it made them feel like the "luckiest people alive."
Gwyneth shared a photo from the occasion on her Instagram account on Monday, thanking their friends and family for the special occasion.
"Thank you #ryanmurphy for the most incredible evening to celebrate our ❤️. There will never be adequate words to express our gratitude. @giambattistavalliparis I will never get over my gorgeous dress. @georgieeisdell thank you. @hairbylorenzomartin thank you. @teamsaltzman thank you. Thank you to all of our amazing true and dear friends who came to support us. We feel like the luckiest people on the planet because we have all of you in our lives. And most of all thank you @bradfalchuk for the true happiness," she wrote alongside a pic from the special night.
For the evening, Gwyneth rocked a wine-colored Giambattista Valli Paris dress and a pink corsage on her wrist. Her "Glee" founder fiancé looked dapper in a white tuxedo jacket and tuxedo pants.
The party was definitely well-attended. Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson were all in attendance.
The engagement party followed Gwyneth's beach-filled bachelorette bash in Mexico a couple days prior. That party included celeb pals like Stella McCartney. She shared several stunning pics from their Baja getaway on her Instagram and she and her pals relaxed in the lap of luxury at Costa Palmas, a Four Seasons Resort along the Seas of Cortes.
It looks like Gwyneth's road to wedding bliss is all kinds of fun!