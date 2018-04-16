Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Star-Studded Engagement Bash Hosted By Ryan Murphy

Gwyneth Paltrow is feeling the bridal love!

Gwyneth and husband Brad Falchuk were treated to a star-studded engagement party on Saturday at The Los Angles Theatre hosted by their good friend, Ryan Murphy, and Gwynnie said it made them feel like the "luckiest people alive."

Gwyneth shared a photo from the occasion on her Instagram account on Monday, thanking their friends and family for the special occasion.

"Thank you #ryanmurphy for the most incredible evening to celebrate our ❤️. There will never be adequate words to express our gratitude. @giambattistavalliparis I will never get over my gorgeous dress. @georgieeisdell thank you. @hairbylorenzomartin thank you. @teamsaltzman thank you. Thank you to all of our amazing true and dear friends who came to support us. We feel like the luckiest people on the planet because we have all of you in our lives. And most of all thank you @bradfalchuk for the true happiness," she wrote alongside a pic from the special night.