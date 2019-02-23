Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Wishes Her BFF Drew Barrymore A Happy Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow is sending Drew Barrymore some love on her 44th birthday!

The Goop founder took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet photo of the two friends along with their other famous gal pals, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz and Lake Bell, all smiling together in a cute group shoot.

“The angel all in white… it’s her birthday!!!!!!!” Gwyneth wrote alongside a pic of the ladies snuggling up on a staircase.

“@drewbarrymore we love you dearly. Your immense brain, the way you so perfectly articulate your unique thoughts, your propensity for giant underpants,” she jokingly added. “And the deep love and loyalty you have for your friends and daughters fill us with joy and inspiration!!”

Drew adorably reposted Gwyneth’s snap on her own Instagram account, adding a cute message to her bestie!

“I had to RG @gwynethpaltrow Insta for my birthday! She said the sweetest things about me and my underwear and our friendship, and we have an amazing pack of women who love each other and love to share life with,” the actress penned. “So I just wanted to thank her! It was really my sister @camerondiaz who brought us together.”

“But all the women in this photo @nicolerichie @oilandsalt @lonavigi @lakebell well we have known each other a long time! Everyone knows I love my kids and my girlfriends. That has been the main focus of my life,” she added.

Drew also got in on the fun with Gwyneth’s claim that she wears “giant underpants.”

“So thank you GPS (my nickname for the women who knows where everything is) and I also want to tell you that I got new underwear! And they are actually smaller than the parachute size I used to have. You will be so proud of me! 44 is lookin good!”

These ladies are serious friendship goals!

WATCH: Drew Barrymore Reveals She Hasn’t Been Able To ‘Successfully Date’ For Almost 4 Years