Gwyneth Paltrow Marries Brad Falchuk In Dreamy Hamptons Wedding At Her Home

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk married on Saturday, September 29, at their Hamptons, New York, home with a star-studded ceremony.
Celebrity guests included, Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica Seinfeld, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden and a slew of other big-name stars.
Brad was also seen arriving at the home wearing a gray suit and a white button down shirt. On Saturday morning, tents could be seen over the expansive property Gwyneth owns along the Long Island coast.
Additional details about her dress and the reception are not immediately available. Access has reached out to Gwyneth's rep for additional comments.
Gwyneth was reportedly ready and thrilled to be walking down the aisle to Brad. The pair met on the set of "Glee" in 2014 and announced their engagement in January.
Gwyneth shared this sweet photo on her Instagram, confirming their engagement. She later debuted her massive sapphire engagement ring at the Producers Guild Awards.
The couple had a star-studded engagement party, hosted by pal Ryan Murphy, in April. At the time, Gwyneth shared this sweet photo and thanked their nearest and dearest for celebrating with them.
"Thank you to all of our amazing true and dear friends who came to support us. We feel like the luckiest people on the planet because we have all of you in our lives. And most of all thank you @bradfalchuk for the true happiness," she wrote along the sweet photo.
This is the second marriage for both Brad and Gwyneth. Gwyneth was previously married to Coldplay’s Chris Martin for 11 years before "consciously uncoupling" in 2014. They share two children together: 13-year-old daughter Apple and 11-year-old son Moses.
Brad, 46, was previously married to Suzanne Bukinik for 10 years. They divorced in 2013 and have two children together, Brody and Isabella.
Congrats to Gwyneth and Brad!