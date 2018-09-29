Gwyneth Paltrow Marries Brad Falchuk In Dreamy Hamptons Wedding At Her Home

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk married on Saturday, September 29, at their Hamptons, New York, home with a star-studded ceremony.

Celebrity guests included, Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica Seinfeld, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden and a slew of other big-name stars.

Brad was also seen arriving at the home wearing a gray suit and a white button down shirt. On Saturday morning, tents could be seen over the expansive property Gwyneth owns along the Long Island coast.

Additional details about her dress and the reception are not immediately available. Access has reached out to Gwyneth's rep for additional comments.

Gwyneth was reportedly ready and thrilled to be walking down the aisle to Brad. The pair met on the set of "Glee" in 2014 and announced their engagement in January.

Gwyneth shared this sweet photo on her Instagram, confirming their engagement. She later debuted her massive sapphire engagement ring at the Producers Guild Awards.