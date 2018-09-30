Gwyneth Paltrow Proudly Shows Her & Husband Brad Falchuk's Wedding Rings Off

It was definitely a special day for the happy couple and they celebrated with celebrity guests including, Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica Seinfeld, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden and a slew of other big-name stars.

While details on Gwyneth's wedding day attire remain short, her now-husband Brad was spotted arriving to their Hamptons home wearing a gray suit.

This is the second marriage for both Brad and Gwyneth. Gwyneth was previously married to Coldplay’s Chris Martin for 11 years before "consciously uncoupling" in 2014. They share two children together: 13-year-old daughter Apple and 11-year-old son Moses.

Brad, 46, was previously married to Suzanne Bukinik for 10 years. They divorced in 2013 and have two children together, Brody and Isabella.

