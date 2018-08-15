Hackers Share Fake Nude Photo To 'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart's Twitter Account

"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart is the latest target of a social media hack.
The 21-year-old actress' Twitter and Snapchat accounts were compromised on Wednesday, with hackers even tweeting a nude photo of a woman alleging to be Lili.
"Shouldn't have talked s**t about us, here's to lili fans found this masterpiece in icloud," the culprits wrote alongside the pic. Fans quickly argued that it's unlikely the photo was actually of Lili, pointing out that the CW star has moles on her stomach that are missing in the hackers' post.
Lili's Snapchat was also taken over by the group, as it suddenly shared explicit messages and posted photos promoting three social media accounts.
The hack comes just days after her co-star and boyfriend Cole Sprouse's Twitter was hacked. After over a dozen NSFW tweets were shared from the account, Lili alerted fans that Cole lost control of his account and shared some choice words for the hackers.
"Cole's Twitter has been hacked BTW. F**k people who do that, seriously," she tweeted on Monday.
Both Lili and Cole have yet to comment on their respective social media hacks.