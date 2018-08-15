Hackers Share Fake Nude Photo To 'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart's Twitter Account

"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart is the latest target of a social media hack.

The 21-year-old actress' Twitter and Snapchat accounts were compromised on Wednesday, with hackers even tweeting a nude photo of a woman alleging to be Lili.

"Shouldn't have talked s**t about us, here's to lili fans found this masterpiece in icloud," the culprits wrote alongside the pic. Fans quickly argued that it's unlikely the photo was actually of Lili, pointing out that the CW star has moles on her stomach that are missing in the hackers' post.