Hailee Steinfeld Kicks Off Katy Perry's Witness Tour & Reveals Her Secrets To Staying In Shape

Hailee Steinfeld just kicked off the Witness Tour with Katy Perry in the U.K. Last week, and before she left for tour she dished to Access how she keeps in tip top shape while she's on the go.

For starters, her dad is her trainer! When she's gearing up for big tours she says her dad helps her kick things into over drive.

"When I ask him to crack down and really take it seriously. I think a lot of time he's just there as my cheerleader and my major supporter, Hailee, a brand ambassador for Mission, revealed during an interview. But when I say tour starts in this amount of time, he's like 'Okay, you're on — no excuses."That's when I get Pete, not my dad."

She revealed that she doesn't always have a gym to go to, so she's learned to make do with what is available.

"One thing that I do when my dad is circuit training. He can basically make a work out out of anything or nothing, especially when I'm on the road and I'm in hotel rooms. It's all about repetition."

Hailee also makes sure to dress in super cute workout duds! During our interview, she was rocking one of her new Mission activewear tops in black.

Hailee also said despite her busy tour schedule this month, she's looking forward to putting out new music.

"The new music I have coming, I've been working on. All my fans know and they are waiting so patiently or impatiently actually. Its kind of an never-ending process really. I continue to grow each and every day as a write and as a person. There's more that I want to talk about. There's more that I am comfortable talking about. I'm constantly being inspired by new artists and producers. I'm definitely taking my time with this."

We can't wait to see what is out next!