Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Hold Hands & She Flashes Her Engagement Ring In NYC

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are quickly becoming Hollywood's hottest couple!

Following their surprise engagement earlier this week in the Bahamas, the couple stepped out in New York City for a walk and Hailey made sure to flash her gigantic oval-cut diamond. The 21-year-old model put her new sparkler on full display and held hands with her new fiancé as they walked together.

Hailey also flashed something else — her abs! During their walk, she rocked a set of black biking shorts and a a white sports bra, showing off her super taut tummy. Justin definitely seemed to be a fan of the look, because he couldn't take his eyes off his stunning soon-to-be wife. For his part, the "Sorry" singer rocked a blue hoodie, track pants, a backward baseball cap and a set of striped socks. He also made sure to make plenty of funny faces for the cameras as the paparazzi surrounded them.

The duo certainly look smitten together.