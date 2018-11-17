Hailey Baldwin Changes Her Last Name To Bieber On Instagram

Hello, Mrs. Bieber! Hailey Baldwin is loving married life with Justin Bieber, and wants her 15 million Instagram followers to know.
The model changed her last name on the social media platform to match her pop star husband's, just one day after he called her his wife in a romantic post.
Hailey's handle is now @haileybieber, and the full name in her profile reads "Hailey Rhode Bieber." The 21-year-old made the switch on Friday, but it wasn't the first time she'd taken her new name public.
On Thursday night, the model stepped out in a denim Levi's jacket with "Bieber" spelled out on the back in sewn-on patches. She showed off the garment while attending the opening of the brand's new Times Square store.
Last month, she also filed to trademark "Hailey Bieber" for a possible clothing line, according to multiple reports.
Hailey and Justin first sparked marriage headlines after they were spotted at a New York City courthouse in September. Days later, Hailey's uncle Alec Baldwin told Access on the Emmys red carpet that she and Justin "just went off and got married."
Despite Hailey initially writing in a soon-deleted tweet at the time that she wasn't "married yet," she is apparently now ready to make their union social media official.
As for Justin, he's loud and proud about his feelings for his bride.
"My wife is awesome," he wrote on Instagram this week, captioning a candid photo of him and Hailey hand-in-hand on the street.
