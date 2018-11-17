Hailey Baldwin Changes Her Last Name To Bieber On Instagram

Last month, she also filed to trademark "Hailey Bieber" for a possible clothing line, according to multiple reports.

Hailey and Justin first sparked marriage headlines after they were spotted at a New York City courthouse in September. Days later, Hailey's uncle Alec Baldwin told Access on the Emmys red carpet that she and Justin "just went off and got married."

Despite Hailey initially writing in a soon-deleted tweet at the time that she wasn't "married yet," she is apparently now ready to make their union social media official.

As for Justin, he's loud and proud about his feelings for his bride.