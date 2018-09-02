Hailey Baldwin Is Ignoring The 'Negativity' Following Her Engagement To Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin isn't letting critics of her love life rain on her parade.

In a new interview for the Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine, the 21-year-old model opened up about her whirlwind summer engagement to on-again love Justin Bieber, telling the Australian publication she was "beyond excited" to tie the knot.

When asked how she's handling the intense public scrutiny that's unfortunately par for the course in a relationship with a pop star – let alone a speedy engagement with one – Hailey said that haters' opinions haven't influenced her one bit.

"I don't think it's affected me really," she said. "I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life."

