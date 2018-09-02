Hailey Baldwin Is Ignoring The 'Negativity' Following Her Engagement To Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin visit Honeybrains on Lafayette Street on August 8, 2018 in New York City.
Hailey Baldwin isn't letting critics of her love life rain on her parade.
In a new interview for the Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine, the 21-year-old model opened up about her whirlwind summer engagement to on-again love Justin Bieber, telling the Australian publication she was "beyond excited" to tie the knot.
When asked how she's handling the intense public scrutiny that's unfortunately par for the course in a relationship with a pop star – let alone a speedy engagement with one – Hailey said that haters' opinions haven't influenced her one bit.
"I don't think it's affected me really," she said. "I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life."
Hailey certainly appears to be making the most of her new chapter as an engaged woman. Since news broke of her fiancée status in July, the "Drop the Mic" co-host has been spotted spending lots of quality time with Justin in New York City and Los Angeles. Last month, the pair got out of the city and headed to a lake, where they cuddled up on a boat.
"Absolute best friend," Hailey captioned a sweet photo of their outdoor adventure, her sparkling, oval-cut engagement ring on full display.
As first reported by TMZ, Justin popped the question to the blonde beauty during a July vacation to the Bahamas. While the "Friends" singer's security team made sure the moment went undocumented, news of the couple's upgraded relationship status traveled fast.
Two days later, the 24-year-old confirmed the news in a romantic Instagram message to his bride to be.
"Listen plain and simple, Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!" he wrote. "So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin, and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else."
Justin also gushed about the significance of the date he got down on one knee.
"God's timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT! Isn't that nuts?" he wrote.
"My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" he continued.