Hailey Baldwin Reveals Justin Bieber's True Feelings About BFF Kendall Jenner in Lie Detector Test

Looks like Hailey isn’t such a good liar when answering questions about her fiancé, Justin Bieber!

In a teaser clip from "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner get hooked up to a lie detector while in the car with a polygraph operator.

The supermodels go back and forth asking questions about one another, in which Hailey passed with flying (truthful) colors – until Kendall asked her last burning question.