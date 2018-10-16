Hailey Baldwin Reveals Justin Bieber's True Feelings About BFF Kendall Jenner in Lie Detector Test

Looks like Hailey isn’t such a good liar when answering questions about her fiancé, Justin Bieber!
In a teaser clip from "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner get hooked up to a lie detector while in the car with a polygraph operator.
The supermodels go back and forth asking questions about one another, in which Hailey passed with flying (truthful) colors – until Kendall asked her last burning question.
"Does Justin think I'm cool?" Kendall asked.
The two laughed exuberantly before Hailey replied, "Of course!"
The polygraph operator in backseat went silent before he confirmed her fib.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are seen on August 8, 2018 in New York City (Getty Images)
"That's a lie," he said.
The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star let out a loud cackle and playfully hit her BFF Hails.
Now, if it were us asking the questions, things would get REAL!
Can’t wait to see the rest of these, uh, eye-opening lie detector moments.