Hailey Baldwin Rocks Necklace That Reads 'Bieber' Following Sweet Birthday With Hubby Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin has the look of love!
The model took to Instagram to show off her newest accessory, a necklace that reads, "Bieber."
The new jewelry reveal comes after she celebrated her birthday and Thanksgiving along with her family and husband, Justin Bieber.
(Instagram)
Justin took to Instagram to reflect on his first married Turkey Day on Friday.
"Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving," he wrote.
"First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how!" he continued. "Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But god's grace is sufficient
The duo had a great Thanksgiving/birthday party, and Biebs even cheekily shoved some cake in his wifey's face!
Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette documented the festivities on her Instagram story. Biebs is seen carrying a cake towards his wifey while his hit, "I Like Me Better" plays in the background. As he gets closer, he playfully shoves the cake in the models wife, who giggles.
Hailey's cousin Kahlea shared a sweet loved up photo after the cake/face incident where Jailey shares a loved-up kiss.
"22," the caption reads.
Bieber and the partygoers also sing Hailey "Happy Birthday," and he presents her with a cake covered in candles, which she blows out. In the background you can hear someone say, "First married birthday ayeeee!"
Bieber goes on to say "I just wanna tell you this is the love of my life, she's absolutely amazing."
Pattie also gushed about her daughter-in-law on Twitter.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybaldwin !! I LOVE YOU!! I'm so #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter!!!," she wrote.
Seems like Jailey is going super strong!
-- Stephanie Swaim